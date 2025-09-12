Life Is Hard. Maybe You Need A Sign.

Young brazilian woman wearing casual t-shirt standing over isolated white background Hugging oneself happy and positive, smiling confident. Self love and self care

Life is hard sometimes. We juggle sleep schedules, bills, anxiety… you name it. We scroll past pictures of perfect lives and wonder: “Is it going to be ok?”

Enter Jose Cruz. He’s not your average activist. He’s a Brooklyn dude who decided to fight isolation and stress the way he could: with hugs and signs, according to the New York Post.

Jose started the World Needs Love Tour. He makes simple signs. Messages like: “Your current situation is not your final destination.” Or “You are loved. The world is better with you in it.” Then he stands in places like Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge. He offers hugs. Real, human hugs.

(OK, so I know I don't like hugs, but a lot of people do.)

Anyway, why does he do this? Because he knows how ugly loneliness, anxiety, the pandemic aftermath can feel.

Life can be exhausting.

He’s been there. He doesn’t have fancy credentials in mental health. But he has empathy. He has signs. He has arms wide open.

Some moments hit hard. A woman who lost her son stops by. She reads one of his signs. They cry together. She tells him she needed to see that message. Not just for her—but for others.

He shows up at rush hour. On weekends. Anywhere people are rushing, weighed down by anticipation or dread. He brings mini doses of hope. A break in the chaos.

Because here’s the thing: even if it’s just for a minute, a message can land. It can make someone catch their breath. You matter. Your life matters. This is okay (at least for now).

This is the kind of activism I can get behind. It’s simple. It’s soft. It doesn’t require a megaphone. Only courage. Kindness. And a willingness to believe that a stranger’s hug can change someone’s day.