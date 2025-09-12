Can I Just Sleep on Vacation, Please?

Let’s be real: vacations fall into two categories.

One: The do-it-all trips where you wake up at 6 a.m., power-walk through museums, hike three mountains, and come home more exhausted than when you left.

Two: The real vacations. The ones where you sleep until noon, stumble to brunch, and consider it a successful day if you changed out of your pajamas.

Guess which vacation I’m choosing.

Apparently, I’m not alone.

A new report says 47% of Americans would pay extra for a vacation that helps them sleep.

Yes, nearly half of us are ready to throw money at hotels that come with blackout curtains, white noise machines, and maybe a margarita IV drip.

Another 38% said they’d sign up for a “vacation designed for sleep.” Even if it meant camping outside.

(Okay, that’s where they lose me. If I wanted to wake up to dew on my face and a raccoon rummaging through my stuff, I’d stay home and open a window.)

And here’s my personal vacation philosophy: you can either do a city during the day or at night. Not both. No one has the energy. If you try to sightsee by daylight and party until 2 a.m., congratulations, you’re 23.

For the rest of us, vacations are about balance: visit a little, then get 10 glorious hours of sleep, preferably after two margaritas. Zzzzs are non-negotiable.

Some cities are better at supporting sleep than others. Portland, Oregon tops the list with its clean air and wellness vibes. Madison, Wisconsin and St. Paul, Minnesota also scored high. On the flip side, Philly, Laredo, and Jersey City earned the “least rested” award.

Sorry, Philly. Love your cheesesteaks, hate your sleep score.

But here’s the kicker: people with six-figure salaries are way more likely to use PTO just to catch up on sleep. Which means the rest of us are still stumbling into work half-awake and Googling “sleep resort” on our lunch break. (Yes, that’s a real thing. Along with “sound therapy,” “sleep coaches,” and “digital detoxes.”)