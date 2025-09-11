The Top Fall Flavor in Massachusetts is Simply Delicious

Fall is such a fun season, packed with spooky events and Halloween parties. The season also has a fall flavor that's popular in the state. Actually, fall offers plenty of flavors that are delicious during the season, from pumpkin spice to cinnamon swirl. These flavors can be enjoyed all year long, but there's something about the fall air and season that makes them taste that much better. Now, a new study has revealed the most popular fall flavor in the state, and it's a good one.

The Most Popular Fall Flavor in Massachusetts

The crew at DoorDash has released a study on the most popular fall flavors across the United States. That would be a really fun study to take part in, because it probably involved lots of tasting. In their report, pumpkin spice is still the top flavor in the U.S., with more than 59,000 weekly latte orders during peak fall months, according to DoorDash.

Also, if it seems like people are embracing fall earlier, that's because they are doing just that. According to DoorDash, "between consumers embracing the Summerween trend to getting their hands on autumn-inspired favorites, fall is creeping in even earlier this year." They add that in 2024, "the pumpkin craze kicked off as early as August 19 with a significant spike in pumpkin-flavored items – that's nearly two weeks earlier than in 2021." For those who love summer, like me, Summerween is a great concept, because it combines the warmth and sunshine of summer with all of the great aspects of Halloween.

So, what's the most popular fall flavor in Massachusetts? According to DoorDash, it's cinnamon spice. That's a delicious flavor during the fall months, so it make sense that it would be so popular in the state.