The 6 Rudest Things A House Guest Can Do

If you have ever had house guests stay for any length of time, these 6 rudest things they do should look familiar to you. When you open your house up to friends and family, the least you should expect is that they're grateful for your hospitality.

Maybe you're the type of person that enjoys opening your home to guests or perhaps you're reluctant to do it because you know that there are a lot of potential problems that can come with it. There are people that are always a house guest, but never a host. That doesn't seem fair at all, but everyone knows somebody that loves to stay over at someone's place to visit and maybe save some money, these people should always be grateful.

"Huff Post" has a list of the rudest things you can do while staying overnight in someone's home.

1. Snooping. Don't peek in their medicine cabinet or start riffling through drawers. If you need tweezers, ask where they are. Don't just go looking. Nobody likes a nosy guest! Avoid the temptation to be a snoop.

2. Making a mess and hiding it. If you spill wine on the couch, tell them. Don't cover it up with a pillow. If you don't fess up, you're definitely a bad guest. This sounds very juvenile so we can assume that we're talking about house guests that aren't adult enough to fess up to the misshap.

3. Telling them how to parent. They're nice enough to host you, don't start critiquing their parenting skills. A lot of grandparents have a tough time with that rule. So, save it for the ride home where you can vent to your fellow guests (if you don't have any, then let it go)

4. Not pitching in to help. Tidy up or do some dishes. They probably won't ask you to, but they'll appreciate it. Nobody likes a guest that expects to be treated like they're staying at a hotel. Pitch in or at least offer to, your hosts will appreciate it.

5. Expecting access to their car. Don't assume you can borrow it unless they offer. If you know you'll need a car ahead of time, tell them you might rent one and see what they say. More common with visiting children who expect to be able to revert to their youth and ask for the keys. Rent a car if you plan on getting away during your stay.