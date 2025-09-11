Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Off With A New Flavor

It's Girl Scout Cookie news season. My favorite and least favorite season rolled into one.

I love the thrill of a brand-new flavor announcement. I also mourn the loss of cookies that disappear faster than my self-control around a box of Thin Mints.

This year’s shiny new treat? The Exploremores. They’re rocky-road-inspired chocolate cookies stuffed with marshmallow-y, almond-y crème. Basically, someone smashed together a candy bar and a camping trip.

The Girl Scouts say they “reflect the spirit of exploration.”

Which, sure. But let’s be honest: most of us explore the inside of a sleeve of cookies while sitting in our cars outside Target.

But with every debut, there’s heartbreak. T

his year, the casualties are Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yays. RIP.

The S’mores were like having a campfire in your pantry, and the Toast-Yays tasted like someone put French toast in cookie form. And don’t get me started on the Raspberry Rallys. Gone too soon. Thin Mints in raspberry drag. Perfection.

The Girl Scouts giveth, and the Girl Scouts taketh away.

And every time they do, the internet collectively sobs. Remember Lemon Chalets? Dulce de Leche? Even Savannah Smiles? We barely had time to love you before you were yanked from the cookie cosmos.

Of course, there are the immortals. Thin Mints, for example. If you tell me those are leaving, I’ll stage a cookie coup. I could down a sleeve in one sitting without blinking. And Caramel deLites? Don’t even play. Those caramel-coconut-chocolate rings are the Beyoncé of the lineup. Untouchable.