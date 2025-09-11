Car Sickness Cure Is Music To Your Stomach

Little girl is driving in car. Kid is sick, feels bad and vomiting into paper bag. Traveling, riding on road in safe baby seats with child belts. Fun family trip, activity with parents.

There’s a new cure for car sickness, and it’s not Dramamine or ginger chews.

It’s music. Yep—turns out a good playlist might keep you from turning green in the backseat.

But not just any music. A new study says cheerful, gentle tunes work best. Think Pharrell’s “Happy,” Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” or Disney’s “Hakuna Matata.”

Basically, if it sounds like it belongs in a preschool dance recital, it might keep you from losing your lunch.

Now, this is where things get tricky. Because what’s cheerful to one person is torture to another.

Car Sick Case In Point:

Barry Manilow. For me, Barry is basically a panacea for motion sickness. “Copacabana” comes on, and suddenly I’m fine. But I get it—depending on your taste, Barry might cause car sickness. “Mandy” could either soothe your stomach or make you crack the window just in case.

And then there’s my daughter. She loves The Phantom of the Opera movie soundtrack. The one with Gerard Butler. Yes, that Gerard Butler. The most miscast musical theater role in history. Don’t get me wrong, he’s great in 300. But the Phantom?

Every time his warbly “Music of the Night” hits, I feel like I’m going to puke while standing still in my own living room. Forget the car.

The study also warns against “sad” or “agitated” music, which can make nausea worse.

But let’s be honest: it all depends on who’s in the car. A metalhead might find peace in Metallica, while a parent might start plotting their escape during the 10th loop of “Hakuna Matata.”

So maybe the real hack isn’t the right kind of music.

Maybe it’s controlling the playlist. If I get to pick, I’ll ride happily into the sunset with Barry and maybe some soft rock. If my daughter gets to pick? I’m pulling over before the overture.