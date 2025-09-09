What Your Drink Order Says About You

If you have ever wondered what the bartender or your server is thinking about you when you put in a drink order, be assured they're judging you. It's not just how you look or how you act, it's what you order that apparently says a lot about you.

As if we're not being judged enough already at just about every turn. You're being judged at work by your entire demeanor, how you work and interact with others is being eyed.

Dang, you would think that going to your favorite food place or watering hole would be a nice escape from all of that judgement. Not so much.

When you're out at a restaurant or a bar, what do you order to drink? According to "Food and Wine" your drink order reveals a lot about you.

And apparently, servers will already begin judging you based on whatever you're sipping.

Here's what your go-to drink order says about you:

1. Water. Waiters will assume you're either focused on hydration, or wanting to save money. But there's a range here. If you order tap water, you're down-to-earth . . . but sparkling water says you're up for adventure. Who knew that a little fizz made you look like you're so fun?

2. A cosmopolitan. If you order this, you're extra fancy and possibly a huge "Sex and the City" fan. This is strictly a "woman's drink" let's be honest, not many men are ordering "cosmos', it makes me wonder what we're missing out on.

3. A coffee. Coffee can tell a lot about the person, but it depends on how you take it. If you take it black, it gives off the impression that you're straightforward, and ready to get down to business. But if you're drinking it with oat milk, nutmeg, and whipped cream, you're probably high maintenance. Remember that there was a study a few years back that said people who drink their coffee black, might have psychopathic tendencies. Cream please for me.

4. Hot tea. If you order a hot tea, it says you're introspective, sincere, and know how to take care of yourself. It also says that you're paying for hot water and a tea bag, all for at least 3 or 4 bucks. Not a great deal.