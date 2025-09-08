Young Driver Deaths in Massachusetts Could Hit 10-Year High

Massachusetts transportation leaders and health officials are speaking out about a concerning trend in Massachusetts involving young drivers.

GBH News reported on its analysis of MassDOT data that suggests that 2025 could be the deadliest year for young drivers in the state since 2015, the earliest year for which data is available.

During the first eight months of this year, 22 deaths among drivers ages 15-21 were reported. That's an 80% increase compared to the same period last year, and it's nearing the total of 24 deaths in 2022.

While there's no one explanation for why 2025 has been so deadly for young drivers, experts said that male drivers are primarily fueling the trend in Massachusetts. According to GBH News, of this year's 22 young driver fatalities, 18 involved male drivers and four involved female drivers.

Mark Schieldrop, a senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast, also notes an increase in speeding combined with a lack of seatbelt use. These two factors could be contributing to the trend in young driver fatalities on the state's roadways.

Dr. Rebecca Robbins, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an associate scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, believes that distracted driving — exacerbated by the ever-present smartphones — could also be a contributing factor.

In a study she conducted earlier this year, Robbins found that approximately 70% of teen drivers with driver's licenses frequently glance at their phones while driving. About 65% use their phones for entertainment, which significantly increases the risk of a crash, especially when it's combined with speeding and a lack of seatbelt use.

Insufficient sleep could be to blame as well. According to Robbins's research, approximately 70% of high schoolers do not get enough sleep. This lack of sleep impairs their focus and reaction times, further elevating the danger on the roads for young drivers.