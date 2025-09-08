This Day in Rock History: September 8

On this day in rock history, The Beatles started recording one of their most complex tracks, Jon Bon Jovi showed that he could hold his own as a solo artist, and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson earned his wings. Keep reading to find out more about important rock history events that happened on Sept. 8.

Cultural Milestones

These rock culture moments from Sept. 8 were an integral part of rock's magic and mystique:

1947: Benjamin Orr, bass player, co-founder, and co-lead vocalist of the band The Cars, was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He formed the band in 1977 and released six studio albums, featuring timeless hits such as "Just What I Needed," "Drive," and "Let's Go."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many memorable shows and recordings took place on Sept. 8, including:

1967: The Beatles started recording their instrumental song, "Flying," at London's Abbey Road Studios. Despite not featuring any lyrics, the song includes some vocals during the chorus that consist of all four band members chanting "la la la."

2003: David Bowie performed an interactive show to promote his new album, Reality. It was broadcast to over 50,000 fans all over the world via satellite, and Bowie answered questions and took requests from the global audience.