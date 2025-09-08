Qualifier Registration for 130th Boston Marathon Opens Sept. 8

Qualifier registration opens on Monday, Sept. 8, for the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America. The 130th Boston Marathon is anticipated to have a field size of 30,000 athletes and will be held on Monday, April 20, 2026.

According to the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) website, qualifier registration will open on Monday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern and will close on Friday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. Eastern. The B.A.A. will use the same registration process for qualified runners as it is used for the 2021 through 2025 races. Any athlete who has secured a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time can submit a registration application during Registration Week, Sept. 8-12.

Registration will be held within the B.A.A.'s online platform Athletes' Village. All applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Sept. 12.

The B.A.A. reminds individuals interested in submitting an application that the 2026 Boston Marathon qualifying window began on Sept. 1, 2024, and will close at 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Sept. 12. Qualifying standards for the 130th Boston Marathon have been published online. The B.A.A. notes that achieving a Boston Marathon qualifying standard does not necessarily guarantee acceptance into the marathon. According to the B.A.A., "those who are fastest among the pool of applicants in their age and gender group will be accepted."

The entry fee for accepted qualifiers will be $260. Participants will be able to purchase registration insurance at the point of registration. Entry fees will be processed only when an athlete is accepted into the Boston Marathon.

The qualifying window for the 131st Boston Marathon in 2027 will open on Saturday, Sept. 13, one day following the completion of the 2026 Boston Marathon Registration Week. Qualifying standards will remain the same as those for 2026. In June, the B.A.A. announced new procedures for qualifying races that have a significant net downhill of more than 1,500 feet (457.2 meters).