Providence’s Track 15 Introduces New Outdoor Plaza, Coffee Vendor

Track 15 in Providence has unveiled a new outdoor plaza and introduced a new coffee vendor.

Officials with the establishment at 1 Union Station told NBC 10 News WJAR that the outdoor plaza now has seating for 80 people, a children's play area, lawn space, lawn games, and more amenities for guests. The site also welcomes Artisan Sips Coffee Cart as a new vendor for coffee, espresso drinks, matcha, and more beverages.

“Track 15 has quickly become a go-to destination for great food, drinks, and culture,” said Christopher Marsella, owner of Track 15, in a statement shared with NBC 10 News. “Now, with our plaza open — including a children's play space — and a series of exciting events on the horizon, there's even more for guests to enjoy.”

The food hall announced that it will host a night market on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, held on the parking lot, will showcase handmade products from approximately 100 artisans and makers and will include live music.

“We are thrilled to bring RI Night Market to Track 15,” said Lupe Aguilar, founder of the Rhode Island Night Market, in a statement provided to NBC 10 News. “It's the perfect hub for visitors and residents to gather to support our local artisans, makers, and creatives; enjoy the incredible food and drink that Track 15 has to offer; and enjoy a beautiful night at WaterFire.”