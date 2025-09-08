CapeFlyer Train Achieves Record Ticket Sales This Summer

The CapeFLYER train, traveling between Boston and Hyannis, set a new record for ticket sales this summer. According to the MBTA, more than 10,000 tickets were sold for the train. The train service operates once a day in each direction on weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Passengers enjoy the convenience of not having to sit in bridge traffic while traveling comfortably to the Cape,” said Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Acting Administrator Kathleen Jensen in a press release shared with the Boston Globe. “Cape Cod is a world-class tourist destination, and this record ridership shows that when we work with our partners at Keolis, MassDOT, and the MBTA, we can provide a travel option that is convenient, affordable, and enjoyable.”

“The continued rise in CapeFLYER ticket sales shows how vital this service is to residents, visitors, and the communities it serves,” said Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the state's transportation secretary, in the release.

Last year, approximately 9,700 tickets were sold for this service, according to the MBTA.

CapeFLYER service began in 2013, replacing previous versions of train service to Cape Cod. Low usage and dependence on state funding were cited as reasons for shuttering the service in the past.

According to the MBTA, the CapeFLYER originates at South Station in Boston and stops at Braintree, Brockton, Lakeville, Wareham, Buzzards Bay, and Bourne before concluding its run in Hyannis. The train features a bicycle car with racks and tools and a café car with beverages and snacks, the MBTA said.