Boston Sushi Restaurant Chain Unveils New Location

A new sushi restaurant has opened a new location in Boston.

Love Art Sushi's newest location will be at 53 Northern Ave. in the Seaport area. The sushi chain also has locations in the Fenway and downtown Boston areas. The Fenway spot was the first location for business, and it has since expanded during the last eight years.

“Seaport has become the beacon for innovation, quality, and experience that Bostonians have come to trust,” said Love Art Sushi co-founder in a statement shared with the Patch of Boston. “There have been so many loyal guests who have grown with our brand over the past eight years, and the ability to plant a flag in the Seaport to become more accessible in the city to more people is exciting for our team.”

At Love Art Sushi, customers can enjoy a streamlined, modern approach to sushi bowls, featuring seasoned sushi rice, house-made sauces, and responsibly sourced ingredients. Love Art Sushi also serves specialty drinks, including bubble tea, imported canned beverages, and matcha.

Love Art Sushi, which SH founded alongside Jessica Chiep, first began its life as Haru Aki Café in Storrs, Connecticut, in 2014.

The sushi concept quickly gained popularity for its “secret menu item,” nicknamed the Husky Bowl, as noted on the Love Art Sushi's website. By 2015, the concept had evolved into Love Art Sushi.

According to a MassLive report, SH and Chiep opened the brand's first location in Fenway and Back Bay in January 2017. A location at Downtown Crossing followed around 2019 or 2020.