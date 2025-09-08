Boston Ranked No. 1 for Public Transit Services

A new study has ranked Boston as the top U.S. city for public transportation for travelers.

The luxury vacation home rental platform Wander gave Boston high marks, noting that the city has approximately 41 public transportation transit stations per 100,000 residents.

Boston was also acknowledged for its range of transportation options: subway, commuter rail, bus routes, ferries, and paratransit. The T carries approximately 273,000 daily riders on its Blue, Orange, and Red subway lines, while the Green Line light rail averages another approximately 90,700 people.

According to a Travel + Leisure report, the T, which debuted in 1897, is the nation's oldest subway system. For visitors to Boston, the T often offers the most convenient and least expensive way to enter the city.

Massport operates a free shuttle between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) terminals and the MBTA's Airport Blue Line station. From this point, travelers can pay the $2.40 single-ride fare with contactless payment, a CharlieTicket, or a CharlieCard.

The Blue Line connects to the Orange Line at State Street and the Green Line at Government Center. This line connects passengers to top city attractions such as the Freedom Trail, neighborhoods such as Back Bay and Beacon Hill, and colleges such as Boston College and Boston University.

The Silver Line's SL1 bus links all terminals to South Station, Boston's main railway nerve center with Amtrak service and Red Line connections to South Boston, Cambridge, Harvard, and MIT.