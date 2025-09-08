Bike Path Extension Part of Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Project

The Bourne Bridge replacement project in Cape Cod will feature a slightly longer bike path to connect Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to the Gallo Ice Arena on Sandwich Road.

According to a CAI Public Media report, the change adds about one-third of a mile to the path for cyclists and pedestrians, in addition to other road improvements, to make travel safer between the school and the ice rink.

Gov. Maura Healey's administration approved the extension after Bourne officials requested it, said Luisa Paiewonsky, the project leader for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The state estimates that the path and other road enhancements between the school and the ice rink will cost between $5 million and $6 million.

Paiewonsky told CAI Public Media that existing contingency funds will cover the cost of making the bicycle path extension part of the bridge budget. As a result, the project cost shouldn't increase beyond the combined estimate of $4.5 billion for the Bourne and Sagamore bridge replacements.

The bike path extension has been included in an environmental document that the department filed on Tuesday, Sept. 2, with the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office. This Draft Environmental Impact Report will be made available during the week of Sept. 8. The state will accept comments on the report through Oct. 24.