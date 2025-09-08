ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bike Path Extension Part of Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Project

The Bourne Bridge replacement project in Cape Cod will feature a slightly longer bike path to connect Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to the Gallo Ice Arena on…

Michael Vyskocil
The Bourne Bridge in Bourne, Massachusetts connects Cape Cod with the mainland over the Cape Cod Canal. The tidal change at the canal occurs every six hours or so. This photo was taken approximately one hour after the high tide at 8:43 pm on June 14, 2020. The architectural structure seen under the bridge at the center is the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge.

Stock Image

The Bourne Bridge replacement project in Cape Cod will feature a slightly longer bike path to connect Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to the Gallo Ice Arena on Sandwich Road.

According to a CAI Public Media report, the change adds about one-third of a mile to the path for cyclists and pedestrians, in addition to other road improvements, to make travel safer between the school and the ice rink. 

Gov. Maura Healey's administration approved the extension after Bourne officials requested it, said Luisa Paiewonsky, the project leader for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The state estimates that the path and other road enhancements between the school and the ice rink will cost between $5 million and $6 million.

Paiewonsky told CAI Public Media that existing contingency funds will cover the cost of making the bicycle path extension part of the bridge budget. As a result, the project cost shouldn't increase beyond the combined estimate of $4.5 billion for the Bourne and Sagamore bridge replacements.

The bike path extension has been included in an environmental document that the department filed on Tuesday, Sept. 2, with the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office. This Draft Environmental Impact Report will be made available during the week of Sept. 8. The state will accept comments on the report through Oct. 24.

A federal version of the document is also required. The department intends to file this version within the next month, according to CAI Public Media. 

BourneCape Cod
Michael VyskocilWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect