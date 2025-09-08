25 Boston Restaurants Worth the Reservation

Want to dine deliciously in Boston? According to The New York Times, Boston is home base for more than two dozen fabulous restaurants. Here's what made the Times' roundup:

1. Bagelsaurus

Bagelsaurus in Porter Square is known for its handcrafted bagels with inventive spreads as well as the classics like cold-smoked salmon, dill, and cream cheese.

2. Baleia

Baleia in the South End offers a cozy setting with Portuguese coastal flavors, featuring seafood dishes such as salt cod croquettes and piri-piri chicken, all served in an intimate atmosphere.

3. Bánh Mì Ba Lẹ

Bánh Mì Ba Lẹ in Dorchester specializes in Vietnamese sandwiches with crispy baguettes, housemade pâté, and pickled vegetables.

4. Bar Vlaha

Bar Vlaha in Brookline offers Greek cuisine, featuring spit-roasted leg of lamb and hand-rolled pies.

5. Celeste

Celeste in Union Square offers vibrant Peruvian ceviche and delicious drinks in a cozy setting.

6. Comfort Kitchen

Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester offers global diaspora dishes, such as jerk-seasoned duck, a pickled vegetable condiment from Haiti, and Jamaican rice and peas.

7. Cutty's

Cutty's in Brookline Village is renowned for its meticulously crafted sandwiches, including an unusual broccoli rabe sandwich with sweet tomato jam.

8. Field & Vine

Field & Vine, located in Union Square, focuses on seasonal vegetables, foraged ingredients, and sustainable wines in a cozy setting.

9. Giulia

Giulia in Porter Square specializes in hand-rolled pasta, including pappardelle with wild boar ragù.

10. Lê Madeline

Lê Madeline in Quincy serves bowls of phở and bún bò Huế, along with fusions of Vietnamese and New England cooking.

11. Mahaniyom

Mahaniyom in Brookline Village offers regional Thai dishes with bold flavors, including crab red curry and fried chicken skins.

12. Ming Seafood Restaurant

Ming Seafood Restaurant in Quincy is a renowned dim sum restaurant. Extraordinary presentations like shrimp-truffle dumplings in cuttlefish ink wrappers come to the table like packages waiting to be unwrapped.

13. Mooncusser

Mooncusser in Back Bay provides seafood-centric dishes such as Korean American grilled cheese and a marinated red snapper with smoked pecan.

14. Neptune Oyster

Neptune Oyster in the North End is renowned for its cuttlefish-ink risotto with chunks of lobster and Nantucket Bay scallop crudo, served with Persian cucumbers.

15. Nightshade Noodle Bar

The Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn combines Vietnamese and French techniques. Specialties include foie gras glazed with fish-sauce caramel presented atop coconut sticky rice.

16. O Ya

O Ya, located on East Street in downtown Boston, elevates the omakase experience with treatments of nigiri and foie gras, adorned with chocolate balsamic.

17. Pammy's

Pammy's in Central Square serves outstanding dishes such as buttery skate wing glazed with Japanese tonkatsu sauce and a play on shrimp and grits with cardinal prawns and a chile crisp.

18. Row 34

Row 34 in Fort Point is more than a seafood restaurant. It serves extraordinary lobster rolls and seafood pâtés.

19. Sarma

Sarma in Winter Hill offers a small-plates menu of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine with nods to cultures and tastes around the world.

20. Somaek

Somaek in Downtown Crossing is popular for Korean drinking foods such as crispy chicken and seafood pancakes, especially delightful for late-night dining and karaoke.

21. Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

This Kendall Square establishment offers traditional Hunanese cooking, including red-braised pork belly and a green pepper and century egg.

22. Tonino

Tonino in Jamaica Plain is celebrated for its handmade Italian pasta, such as maitake and oyster-mushroom lumache, served with roasted garlic crème fraîche.

23. Toro

Toro in the South End features Spanish-style tapas, such as a pressed sandwich made with miso butter and uni, as well as superb roasted bone marrow and platters of paella.

24. Via Cannuccia

Via Cannuccia in Dorchester delivers cream buns, bombolini, roast porchetta, and baked sourdough.

25. Yume Ga Arukara