New Dating Trend Is To “Date Them Till You Hate Them”

Forget going with your gut when it comes to dating, now you have to give the person a lot of time to decide if they're right for you. Usually, when it comes to dating you go with instincts as to whether or not to pursue a relationship.

Often times it's a "one and done" situation where after one date you already know that it is not going to work and call it quits. Afterall, don't you already know after even just a few minutes if the person is someone you want to spend more time with?

Of course if you are feeling absolutely nothing with your date and know deep down that there is no spark or connection, then you can call it a day after one date.

What if you felt something of a spark that maybe wasn't overwhelming but enough to keep you interested in them for a longer time? Even then there's no certainty that things will blossom into a real relationship, but you wanted to be sure before calling it off.

Date them until you hate them" is a modern dating concept that has become all the rage on Tik Tok. It suggests that you should continue to date someone to see if a deeper connection develops over time. The idea is to not end thing based on your initial feelings or a perceived lack of a spark.

While some see it as a way to avoid making quick judgments and give relationships a chance to grow, relationship experts warn it can be a toxic form of avoidance, promoting emotional disengagement and preventing clear communication about relationship dissatisfaction.