New Dating Trend Is To "Date Them Till You Hate Them"

Forget going with your gut when it comes to dating, now you have to give the person a lot of time to decide if they’re right for you. Usually, when…

Bob Bronson
Forget going with your gut when it comes to dating, now you have to give the person a lot of time to decide if they're right for you. Usually, when it comes to dating you go with instincts as to whether or not to pursue a relationship.

Often times it's a "one and done" situation where after one date you already know that it is not going to work and call it quits. Afterall, don't you already know after even just a few minutes if the person is someone you want to spend more time with?

Of course if you are feeling absolutely nothing with your date and know deep down that there is no spark or connection, then you can call it a day after one date.

What if you felt something of a spark that maybe wasn't overwhelming but enough to keep you interested in them for a longer time? Even then there's no certainty that things will blossom into a real relationship, but you wanted to be sure before calling it off.

Date them until you hate them?

Date them until you hate them" is a modern dating concept that has become all the rage on Tik Tok. It suggests that you should continue to date someone to see if a deeper connection develops over time. The idea is to not end thing based on your initial feelings or a perceived lack of a spark.

 While some see it as a way to avoid making quick judgments and give relationships a chance to grow, relationship experts warn it can be a toxic form of avoidance, promoting emotional disengagement and preventing clear communication about relationship dissatisfaction. 

If you are going to subscribe to this dating concept, just be sure to still listen to your gut instincts and don't waste too much time on someone not worthy of it. There are better options out there that are worth giving a try to.

Bob Bronson
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
