David Freiberg, 87, Stands as Oldest Rock Musician Still Hitting the Road

At 87, David Freiberg rocks on with Jefferson Starship. No other active touring musician matches his age. He plays bass, guitar, and keys while singing classics like "Jane" and "Miracles" night after night.

His peers keep performing, too. Paul McCartney, 83, fills stadiums worldwide. Ringo Starr plays drums at 85. The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger struts at 82, while Keith Richards, 81, strikes his guitar strings with the same fire.

Starting in Quicksilver Messenger Service during the late 1960s, Freiberg made his mark. Later, he joined Jefferson Airplane, adding his skills as the group changed into Jefferson Starship.

His past shows read like music history. He played next to Janis Joplin, shared bills with the Grateful Dead, and watched Jimi Hendrix work magic onstage during San Francisco's prime.

Time hasn't slowed him down. At a 2021 show in Phoenix's Wild Horse Pass & Casino, he matched Blue Öyster Cult's energy, switching between instruments and demonstrating enduring passion and skills.

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, both past 80, show similar staying power. They're taking their final bow this year, or so they say.

On stage with Jefferson Starship, Freiberg keeps pushing forward. Between playing hits like "Find Your Way Back," he works with bandmates on fresh songs, proving age can't stop true talent. The band mentioned the musician on Instagram, saying, "His voice, musicianship, and spirit have shaped Jefferson Starship in so many ways, and we're beyond grateful to share this journey with him."