This Routine Will Help You Live To 100 (But Who Wants To?)

So, apparently, if you want to live to 100, you’re supposed to start every morning like a monk at a wellness retreat. Sounds fun, right?

But before I get to living to 100, let's take a moment, shall we?

Here’s the reality check: at 30, life is cocktails, concerts, and bad decisions—fun. By 50, it’s mortgages, teenagers, and back pain—questionable. At 70, you’re basically living on bingo, early dinners, and complaining—tolerable. Hit 90, and it’s doctors’ appointments, pill organizers, and yelling at the TV—why. And at 100? The planet’s on fire, AI stole the water, and everyone’s still fighting online—hard pass.

Here's the list, thanks to Real Simple:

Step one: Chug a glass of water. Because nothing says carpe diem like pretending tap water isn’t 60% microplastics.

Step two: Eat a “nutrient-rich breakfast.” Yogurt. Oatmeal. Berries. Nuts. Basically, squirrel food. Meanwhile, bacon is sitting in the corner, smelling amazing and being judged.

Step three: Stretch your body. Not exercise, just stretch. Because apparently living to 100 is just one long warm-up.

Step four: “Activate your nervous system.” Which sounds like plugging into The Matrix, but no—it’s you tapping your body like a weirdo trying to send Morse code to your spleen. Sure, let me just body-tap myself before my first Zoom call.

Step five: Practice mindfulness. Sit quietly. Breathe. Pretend you’re not mentally cataloguing all the bills you can’t pay while the planet is quite literally on fire.

Step six: Set intentions. Because the only thing between you and total chaos is whispering “I am focused” to your iPhone Notes app.