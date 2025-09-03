This Is How Long We Spend On The Couch In A Lifetime

ContestsEvents
Bob Bronson
If anybody has ever called you a couch potato, you know it is meant as an insult. But who’s to blame? We have so many TV shows and movies and sports to binge and watched 24/7.

It definitely feels that we are spending more and more time on our couch these days. Maybe because everything outside the house is so expensive. Why not just stay home relax on your couch and do whatever it is that puts you in your happy place.

What did people do before the advent of couches and sofas? Whoever invented the couch, probably had no idea how much it would be used in pretty much every household.

The couch is perfect for many things, such as watching TV, reading a book or taking a nap.
Even if you’re banished to the couch, for whatever reason, it’s really not such bad punishment is it? Especially now that couches are extremely comfortable to the point where it’s hard to get off it.

To be realistic, we all know that we probably spend too much time on our couches. And it is also not the best for our health in the long run. It’s best to limit our couch time to just a couple of hours a day. Of course, that’s easier said than done.

How much couch time are we getting?

The average adult will spend 4 years of their lives on the sofa, a new survey finds. The average person spends 975 minutes, or 3 hours, per day lounging on the couch – eating, sleeping, working, and watching TV.
Over a third can’t imagine going a day without their “happy place” sofa, which 43% say they spend the most time on at home. Common sofa activities include binge-watching (25%), working (21%), and napping (23%).
However, only half regularly clean their sofas, and 61% never consider odors trapped within. To maintain a fresh sofa, 75% have rules like no shoes, food, or pets allowed. Experts advise being mindful of sofas absorbing more than just our weight over time. (Story URL)

