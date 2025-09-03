Somerville Toy Camera Festival Delivers Poetry With Imagery Through Sept. 27

Explore the world through the medium of unusual imagery during the Somerville Toy Camera Festival running through Sept. 27. The free event, held at The Nave Gallery, 155 Powderhouse Blvd. near Teele Square and the Washington Street Art Center, features works from amateur photographers demonstrating the power of film cameras to evoke surprising pictures.

According to a Cambridge Day report, this year's selections express evocative looks at everyday life. Lori Walsh Van Wey's photographs “Home” and “The Sleeper” take their influence from Sally Mann's pictures of the American South.

Attendess will also discover double exposures, in which one picture floats on top of another. Bilha Salomon's include a haunting self-portrait that gives viewers the sense that they're looking at Salomon through a telescope. In Jonathan Pinto's “Ancestral Magic,” a ghostly hand seems to stretch upward toward shadowy images of trees. A lighthouse image by Marna Waskin appears to be emerging from a foggy mist.

This year, submissions will be judged by Somerville photographer and former Guggenheim Fellowship recipient Mary Kocol.