Salem Set to Star in ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3

A well-known Massachusetts community will serve as the setting for AMC Networks' Mayfair Witches season 3. The new season is expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027.

According to a report by The Next Hint, the thrilling supernatural drama series will be set in Salem, Massachusetts. Episodes on the new season will cover several never-talked-about topics of Salem's legacy and famous witch trials.

Award-winning writer and producer Thomas Schnauz joins Esta Spalding from the series as co-showrunner for season 3. Spalding noted that Schanuz's collaboration will promote a "historically rich twist on the Salem story [that] will be our most delicious promise yet."

Season 3 is currently under pre-production, with filming set to launch in spring 2026.

Although the Mayfair Witches Season 3 cast list has not been finalized, those familiar with the production said they expect the main cast to return, including Alexandra Daddario (Rowan Fielding), Tongayi Chirisa (Ciprien Grieve), and Jack Huston (Lasher). Harry Hamlin (Cortland Mayfair) and Alysaa Jirrels (Moira Mayfair) from season 2 are also expected to be back.

“The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a press release.