Quincy’s Kilroy Square Farmers Market Open Through October

Summer may be drawing to a close, but that's no reason not to shop locally for the freshest fruits and vegetables. The Kilroy Square Farmers Market, managed by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, offers some of the freshest, most delicious produce from local agricultural producers and artisans every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at 25 Cottage Ave. The market runs this month through October.

Come early to browse the selection of fresh produce, meats, honey, baked goods, gifts, arts and crafts, and more. Each week delivers dynamic entertainment with live music and plenty of good eats with rotating food trucks.

Widowmaker Brewing stops by every week with an on-site beer garden from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can also participate in children's storytelling with the Thomas Crane Library.

Some of the farms and fresh produce stands include the following:

Barbosa Family Farm

Bay State Mushroom

Charles River Farm

Mike's Eggs

Stillman's Farm

In addition to food, art, and entertainment, several regional nonprofits and other Quincy community businesses will be on hand to share information about their companies and services with market attendees.

City of Quincy Health Department

Eastern Bank

Quincy Cannabis Co.