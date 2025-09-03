New Food Hall Could Expand Culinary Footprint to Burlington

A new food hall chain could be expanding its footprint to Burlington.

Wonder, which calls itself a “new kind of food hall,” recently began hearings for three special permits with the Burlington Planning Board with the goal of opening in the former Sears Tire & Battery building on the Burlington Mall campus.

Created in 2018, Wonder first began as a series of food trucks offering made-to-order meals. In 2023, the company moved to brick-and-mortar restaurants. It now operates approximately 50 Wonder locations across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Several more openings are anticipated by the end of 2025, including at least one other in Natick, Massachusetts.

Unlike a typical food hall, Wonder has multiple “restaurants” in one space. All food is cooked in the same kitchen. Customers order their food via an app. Wonder drivers handle the delivery, although most sites within Wonder feature dine-in and takeout options.

Wonder's menus feature specialties from well-recognized chefs such as Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, and Jonathan Waxman. It also collaborates with brands such as Alanza, Bankside by JJ Johnson, Di Fara Pizza, and Limesalt.

According to a Daily Times Chronicle report, several Planning Board members spoke out about the problems of increased vehicular traffic, particularly since Wonder relies on delivery for a portion of its business services. The brick-and-mortar establishment, however, will offer seating for 35 guests (15 interior and 20 patio seats).