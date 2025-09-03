MBTA Announces Schedule Changes for Several Lines Due to Emergency Repairs

The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services has announced several schedule adjustments to the Franklin/Foxboro, Fairmount, and Providence/Stoughton lines for emergency repairs. These changes went into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Here's what you need to know:

Franklin/Foxboro

Inbound trains 704, 714, 718, and 1716 will return to their normal route, making stops at Forest Hills, Ruggles, and Back Bay. These trains will operate 20 minutes later than their normal operating schedules.

Outbound trains 721 and 1719 will run via the Fairmount Line.

Fairmount

Inbound trains 1618 and 1624 will originate at Readville.

Outbound trains 1607 and 1613 will terminate at Readville.

Providence/Stoughton

Inbound trains 806, 810, 818, 824, and 828 will not stop at Forest Hills. Instead, these trains will continue to make stops at Back Bay and Ruggles.

Outbound trains 819 and 917 will add a stop at Readville for passengers who want to connect with Franklin/Foxboro Line trains 721 and 1719.

Buses will replace service between Foxboro and Walpole on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m, the MBTA said in a release shared with ABC 6 Providence.

According to WJAR NBC 10, these scheduling changes are the result of ongoing repair work following a fire at a signal bungalow that was sparked by a downed Amtrak wire on Aug. 1.