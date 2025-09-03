Construction Work on I-195/Route 18 Interchange in New Bedford to Impact Traffic

Preliminary work has begun on a project to replace New Bedford's outdated I-195/Route 18 interchange, with work expected to continue through 2030.

According to MassDOT, two lanes of traffic in each direction on the interstate will remain open on I-195 during the construction. However, long-term ramp closures will be put into place beginning as early as October.

The New Bedford Light reported that the interchange, built in 1965, was constructed following design standards that are inadequate for today's needs, according to a MassDOT spokesperson. The interchange consists of five bridges that state transportation officials called "obsolete."

“The interchange functions poorly due to short or nonexistent acceleration and deceleration lanes,” project manager Valerie Kilduff said at a public meeting in June, according to The New Bedford Light.

Plans for building a new interchange — downtown New Bedford's connection to expressways in the region — will make the interchange safer. The project will focus on building wider, longer merge lanes and longer ramps. The new design will also be built to current standards to account for current and projected future traffic volume, according to MassDOT spokesperson John Goggin.

What Can Drivers Expect?

Beginning this month, the ramps connecting Route 18 with I-195 westbound will close. These ramps include the I-195 westbound ramp to Route 18 southbound (exit 26) and the Route 18 northbound ramp to I-195 westbound. The ramps will remain closed through October 2027. Drivers will still be able to access I-195 using other North End ramps at Coggeshall, Penniman, Cedar Grove, and Washburn streets, even though they don't connect directly to Route 18.