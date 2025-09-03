ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bridgewater Farmers Market and Craft Fair to Support Veterans, First Responders

The Fire for Effect Foundation is reminding the public that there is still time to explore the Bridgewater Farmers Market and Craft Fair this season. This community event, held at…

Michael Vyskocil
Fresh vegetables displayed for sale at a produce stall in Borough Market in London, England

Stock Photo

The Fire for Effect Foundation is reminding the public that there is still time to explore the Bridgewater Farmers Market and Craft Fair this season. This community event, held at 80 Spring St., features agriculturists offering fresh produce, artisans with handmade goods, and various food vendors offering delicious dishes for purchase. Upcoming dates are Saturday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bridgewater Farmers Market and Craft Fair supports veterans and first responders through the Fire For Effect Foundation Inc., while contributing to the revitalization of the Town River Landing Project.

Individuals and organizations who wish to become vendors at one of the upcoming market events can view more information on the Fire For Effect Foundation Inc.'s Facebook page or email communityoutreach@ffefinc.org.

Bridgewater
Michael VyskocilWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect