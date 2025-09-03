Bridgewater Farmers Market and Craft Fair to Support Veterans, First Responders

The Fire for Effect Foundation is reminding the public that there is still time to explore the Bridgewater Farmers Market and Craft Fair this season. This community event, held at 80 Spring St., features agriculturists offering fresh produce, artisans with handmade goods, and various food vendors offering delicious dishes for purchase. Upcoming dates are Saturday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bridgewater Farmers Market and Craft Fair supports veterans and first responders through the Fire For Effect Foundation Inc., while contributing to the revitalization of the Town River Landing Project.