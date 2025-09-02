That CEO Who Stole a Kid’s Hat At the U.S. Open Is “Sorry”. Right.

Tennis player signs autograph on a tennis ball after win, closeup photo showing tennis ball and hands of a man making signature.

So, let’s talk about Piotr Szczerek, the Polish paving-stone CEO who stole a hat from a child at the US Open. Yes, you read that right. A grown man swiped merch straight out of a kid’s hands on live TV.

Villain origin story complete.

Apparently, Piotr thought tennis star Kamil Majchrzak was handing the hat to him. Because nothing says “special moment for the children” like elbowing a nine-year-old and sprinting away with free swag.

He’s since apologized. Called it a “serious mistake.” Said he was “convinced” the hat was for his sons. OK, Piotr. Because when I see a pro athlete bend down to a little kid, my first thought is: “Oh wow, clearly that gift is for me, a middle-aged paving stone magnate.”

His excuse basically boils down to: I got caught, but I’m rich, so here’s my press release about humility.

This CEO of bad behavior even promised to “engage in initiatives for youth” and fight “violence and hate.” Over a hat. Buddy, you don’t need to end world peace. Just give the cap back and sit down.

Here’s the part that kills me: people like Piotr never hear “no.” They get richer, they get weirder, and suddenly grabbing souvenirs from children feels like a totally normal Tuesday. This is our future, folks. A world where billionaires wrestle toddlers for foam fingers.

Makes me want to lock the door and never leave the house.

Luckily, the kid still won. The tennis player caught wind, met him later, and handed over a pile of swag. Because actual decent humans exist.