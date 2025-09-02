Binge Watching Your Favorite Shows Is Good For Your Brain

Beautiful Asian woman having fun sitting on living room couch turning up the volume on TV using remote control relaxing at home late at night

With all of the streaming services that are available now, we no longer have to wait to watch an episode of our favorite shows. Binge watching is the most common way to watch them now and psychiatrists say that it is actually good for your mental health.

Before we get into that let's see how we got here and how it used to be when it came to watching television. Back when T.V. was in its infancy there were dozens of programs on the major networks and you had to wait till the following week to see another episode.

Shows like Cheers back in the 80’s filmed upwards of 22 episodes that aired weekly. If you wanted to see if Sam and Diane were ever going to get together, you just had to wait for the next week’s episode. Heaven forbid there was an end of season cliffhanger, because you would have to wait all summer long to find out what happened.



Now, if you want to, you can binge shows like Cheers on multiple streaming options, and watch the entire run of the series. That would be one heck of a binge watch because the show was on for 11 seasons.

Now we are learning that binge watching our favorite shows is good for our mental health. Who would have thought that sitting down for hours watching episode after episode was a good thing?



Binge away!



Binge-watching favorite TV shows or reading books for extended periods may have psychological benefits, a new study suggests. Researchers found people who consume stories consecutively are more likely to engage in “retrospective imaginative involvement” – continuing to mentally revisit and elaborate on the narratives. This ongoing reflection could help individuals cope with stress and support well-being.

The study shows different story types trigger distinct mental responses – enjoyable stories prompt simple recall, while thought-provoking narratives inspire creative elaboration.