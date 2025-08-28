What’s the Best and Worst Times to Travel Around Boston for Labor Day Weekend?

As New Englanders prepare for one last summer vacation of 2025, AAA reminds motorists to pack plenty of patience. The travel service firm is predicting a busy Labor Day weekend on the roads. Congestion is expected on several major routes across the Boston region over the next several days.

According to AAA's latest travel trends report, Boston ranks among the top domestic destinations for Labor Day travelers this year. AAA cited information from transportation analytics firm INRIX warning that traffic will be at its heaviest during the afternoon and early evening hours throughout the holiday weekend.

The Boston Globe reported that, in New England, the worst congestion will occur on Monday afternoon, Sept. 1. For example, those traveling between Boston and New Hampshire via Interstate 93 around 12:15 p.m. could see more than double the travel time, according to AAA.

AAA urges drivers to consider taking to the road this weekend in the morning. Drivers leaving on Thursday, Aug. 28, should travel before 1 p.m. Drivers on Friday, Aug. 29, should be on the road by noon, and those traveling on Saturday, Aug. 30, will want to head down the highway between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Boston Globe noted that AAA anticipates that drivers on Sunday, Aug. 31, will encounter the most traffic congestion between noon and 5 p.m. Labor Day's traffic is expected to reach its peak between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.