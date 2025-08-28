State Warns Truck Drivers About ‘Storrowing’ During College Move-ins

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is warning truck drivers about "storrowing" as college students return to universities across the Boston area.

According to NBC10 Boston, the local term refers to the practice of driving an oversized vehicle directly into a pedestrian bridge. Past incidents of "storrowing" have occurred on Storrow Drive and Soldiers' Field Road in Boston, as well as on Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

In an annual effort to prevent these incidents, the DCR created a humorous yet informative public awareness video starring Ryan Hutton, the DCR's digital strategist. Hutton stars as a fictional news anchor, Jeff Hairdo, in a video edited to resemble a breaking news report.

"'Storrowing!' Don't let it ruin your move to Boston," Hutton begins. "So what can you do to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of 'Storrowing'? Start with driving with your eyes open. We put up like a hundred signs all over the place, warning folks of the low-clearance heights."

Following the launch of a pilot program during the winter, DCR and MassDOT installed more than 40 highly visible "cars only" signs along the river roads.

"I'm feeling pretty good so far," Hutton reported to NBC10. "We've had none in the past few days. No reports of any bridge strikes and, looking at our log, we had a backout happen Aug. 19, but that's about it."

Hutton recommends that anyone planning to rent a U-Haul or box truck for moving should download a truck driver app, such as Hammer or TruckMap. Both tools allow users to input the heights of their vehicles to avoid "storrowing."