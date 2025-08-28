Salem Ranks Among Top Most Expensive Tourist Destinations

A popular Massachusetts community has been ranked among the top 25 most expensive tourist destinations by GOBankingRates.

Salem came in at No. 12 on the website's list of 55 top most expensive vacation locales based on data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Numbeo's Cost of Living. The GOBankingRates team evaluated vacation destinations based on sources such as TripAdvisor's Top Destinations, Travel+Leisure's 2024 Top US Cities, and U.S. News & World Report's Best Cities in the U.S.

Here's what GOBankingRates estimated vacationers will spend in Salem:

Airfare cost for a couple: $738

$738 Total cost of hotel: $586

$586 Total cost for all meals: $600

$600 Domestic beer cost: $8

$8 Total cost for vacation: $1,987

The study assumed vacationers are two adults visiting for three nights, having three meals at a mid-range restaurant, 12 meals at inexpensive restaurants, six beers, and six sodas. Additional travel factors analyzed in the study include the following:

Average hotel costs, using the average cost of the three cheapest hotels within five miles of each city

Airfare cost, using information based on the nearest airport from the destination with available data and accounting for two people on the flight