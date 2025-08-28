One Massachusetts County Claims the Highest Number of Deer Collisions in the State

As the remaining weeks of summer give way to fall, drivers can expect to encounter more deer on Massachusetts roadways.

According to the latest data available from AAA (as of 2023) and as reported by Spectrum News 1, Plymouth County has the most deer-related collisions in the state. The risk of deer collisions peaks during the fall months during deer rutting or mating season. Drivers should take extra precautions to stay safe during the upcoming autumn months, particularly around the hours of sunrise and sunset.

Below is a list of the top five counties reporting the most deer crashes in the state:

Plymouth County: 332 crashes

Bristol County: 302 crashes

Worcester County: 283 crashes

Middlesex County: 252 crashes

Essex County: 135 crashes

In Massachusetts, there were 1,908 deer crashes from October to December 2023, according to Spectrum News 1.