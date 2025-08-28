One Massachusetts County Claims the Highest Number of Deer Collisions in the State
As the remaining weeks of summer give way to fall, drivers can expect to encounter more deer on Massachusetts roadways.
According to the latest data available from AAA (as of 2023) and as reported by Spectrum News 1, Plymouth County has the most deer-related collisions in the state. The risk of deer collisions peaks during the fall months during deer rutting or mating season. Drivers should take extra precautions to stay safe during the upcoming autumn months, particularly around the hours of sunrise and sunset.
Below is a list of the top five counties reporting the most deer crashes in the state:
- Plymouth County: 332 crashes
- Bristol County: 302 crashes
- Worcester County: 283 crashes
- Middlesex County: 252 crashes
- Essex County: 135 crashes
In Massachusetts, there were 1,908 deer crashes from October to December 2023, according to Spectrum News 1.
Wildlife collisions can result in vehicle damage and potential injuries to humans. Massachusetts drivers living in counties with high numbers of deer-related accidents are encouraged to consider installing deer whistles, which cost less than $10, as a safety measure to reduce vehicle collision risks.