Does Your Morning Coffee Give You A Mood Boost?

This will probably not come as much of a surprise, but your morning coffee does indeed give your mood a boost. Not only are you getting the caffeine rush that helps you get going, but you will be in a better mood too.

It makes you wonder how in the heck people got their day started before the great discovery of coffee. As someone who has recently tried to cut back on too much caffeine, I can tell you that it is tough.

A year ago or so, I started noticing that my blood pressure was elevated into borderline hypertension and I had to do something about it. I was already taking meds for it and my numbers were still too high. After discussions with my doctor and doing some research on my own, I found that I was drinking too much coffee during the day.

Like most of us, I started the day with a cup of coffee as soon as waking up, then take a coffee to work in my tumbler. The problem was, it was more than just a "cup" it was more like 5 and that means a lot of caffeine to ingest. I decided to cut back to straight decaf coffee to see if that would help bring my blood pressure under control. It didn't take long for it be a positive factor. After just a few days my numbers came do to nearly being normal.

The lesson here is, there can indeed too much of a good thing. Be careful and don't over do the caffeine because at the end of the day, it can be very hard on your heart. Coffee has many benefits including a recent study done on how it can boost your mood.

Drink to a happier you!

A new study has found a positive association between morning caffeine intake and improved mood throughout the day. Researchers from Bielefeld University and the University of Warwick observed 236 young Germans over 4 weeks. Participants reported feeling happier and more enthusiastic for 2.5 hours after consuming caffeine, with more pronounced effects in the morning.

The study’s senior author noted that around 80% of adults worldwide consume caffeinated beverages, a practice dating back in human history. The mood-boosting effects are attributed to caffeine’s impact on adenosine receptors, which can increase dopamine activity in the brain.