ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Does Your Morning Coffee Give You A Mood Boost?

This will probably not come as much of a surprise, but your morning coffee does indeed give your mood a boost. Not only are you getting the caffeine rush that…

Bob Bronson

Kick back and relax concept. Young beautiful brunette woman with blissful facial expression alone on the couch with her bare feet on coffee table. Portrait of relaxed female resting at home.

This will probably not come as much of a surprise, but your morning coffee does indeed give your mood a boost. Not only are you getting the caffeine rush that helps you get going, but you will be in a better mood too.

It makes you wonder how in the heck people got their day started before the great discovery of coffee. As someone who has recently tried to cut back on too much caffeine, I can tell you that it is tough.

A year ago or so, I started noticing that my blood pressure was elevated into borderline hypertension and I had to do something about it. I was already taking meds for it and my numbers were still too high. After discussions with my doctor and doing some research on my own, I found that I was drinking too much coffee during the day.

Like most of us, I started the day with a cup of coffee as soon as waking up, then take a coffee to work in my tumbler. The problem was, it was more than just a "cup" it was more like 5 and that means a lot of caffeine to ingest. I decided to cut back to straight decaf coffee to see if that would help bring my blood pressure under control. It didn't take long for it be a positive factor. After just a few days my numbers came do to nearly being normal.

The lesson here is, there can indeed too much of a good thing. Be careful and don't over do the caffeine because at the end of the day, it can be very hard on your heart. Coffee has many benefits including a recent study done on how it can boost your mood.

Drink to a happier you!

A new study has found a positive association between morning caffeine intake and improved mood throughout the day. Researchers from Bielefeld University and the University of Warwick observed 236 young Germans over 4 weeks. Participants reported feeling happier and more enthusiastic for 2.5 hours after consuming caffeine, with more pronounced effects in the morning.

The study’s senior author noted that around 80% of adults worldwide consume caffeinated beverages, a practice dating back in human history. The mood-boosting effects are attributed to caffeine’s impact on adenosine receptors, which can increase dopamine activity in the brain.

Experts generally recommend no more than 400mg of caffeine per day, around 4 cups of coffee. In addition to improved mood, coffee consumption has been linked to reduced inflammation and lower risks of chronic diseases like diabetes, dementia and cancer. (NY Post)

caffeineCoffeemood
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect