Boston Local Food Festival Celebrates the Love for Locally Grown

Discover the value of locally grown fresh foods during the 15th annual Boston Local Food Festival on Sunday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organized by the Local Food Program from the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts, this festival spotlights the bounty of Massachusetts grown agriculture.

More than 100 vendors, restaurants, food artisans, food trucks, farms, and fishing businesses will descend on the Rose Kennedy Greenway for one of the city's largest single-day food events.

The Boston Globe previewed a few of this year's participants and their culinary offerings:

Attendees won't want to miss the Seafood Throwdown. During this competition, two chefs will go head to head to whip up a spectacular seafood dish. Members of the public will also be able to watch live culinary demonstrations and get tips for making Villa Mexico Café's cactus salad or Yoma Burmese Foods' rainbow noodles in their home kitchens.

Families can participate in kid-friendly activities at the Family Fun Zone, which features face painting, lawn games, vegetable painting, and opportunities for children to sample green crab dip.