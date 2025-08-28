Boston-Based Mobile Dental Clinic Brings Oral Health Care to Massachusetts Communities

Dr. Maged El-Malecki aims to provide top-notch oral care to people of all ages. His new venture called FlossTime, established with co-founder and President Mike Laskowski, takes dental care on the road.

FlossTime is a pop-up dental studio that El-Malecki has brought to college campuses, businesses and the home of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

"The way we've felt we're contributing heavily is in helping people access care and catching disease and catching problems early on," said El-Malecki in a statement shared with NewsCenter 5 Boston, "before they end up costing them a lot more money and a lot more visits."

El-Malecki, a dentist with Boston Dental, attributed the inspiration for his work to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NewsCenter 5 reporting, FlossTime has treated 4,000 patients during the last 12 months. El-Malecki hopes to expand his company's operations outside of Massachusetts and offer treatment options for patients who ordinarily cannot afford dental care.

"The majority of the patients we see have not been to the dental office in quite some time," said Laskowsi in an interview with NewsCenter 5. "Could be more than two years. We've seen some patients who have actually never had dental care ever in their entire life."

Laskowski added that FlossTime has forged collaborations with firms such as Ocean Spray, Staples and Whoop, traveling to treat their employees at the companies' locations. Part of FlossTime's work also involves treating college students who may not have had access to regular dental care.