6 Best Places for College Students to Enjoy Beverages and Bites Around Boston

It's back to classes for thousands of students at Boston's institutions of higher education — Boston College, Boston University, Harvard University, and Northeastern University, to name a few. When it's time for a study break, you'll likely find students gathering at some of the area's most popular dining establishments.

The following suggestions from Boston.com provide a road map to the best places to enjoy beverages and bites:

American Food

Shy Bird: Open all day, this cafe and bar is synonymous with fried chicken. The Fenway and South Boston locations offer Work From Shy Bird. This option includes breakfast or lunch, along with bottomless coffee or tea, for $19.95. | Three locations near multiple universities.

Asian Food

Double Chin: Open until 4 a.m. on the weekends. Try the cube toast, a dessert dish consisting of French toast filled with candies or ice cream. | 86 Harrison Ave. | Chinatown-Leather District

Bar

The Tam: A popular hangout for Emerson College and Suffolk University students, this dive bar features weekly “TAM Thursdays” for college students. | 222 Tremont St. | Downtown Boston

Coffee Shop

Trident Booksellers & Cafe: This establishment hosts a diverse range of events, including comedy shows, romance novel book clubs, and trivia nights. | 338 Newbury St. | Back Bay - Bay Village

Pizza

Penguin Pizza: College students at Northeastern love the Ultimate Penguin, featuring bacon, caramelized onions, ham, hot cherry peppers, meatballs, sweet sausage, and roasted potatoes. Be bold and try a slice of the mushroom and mashed potato toppings on the Fungus Amongus. Bucket drinks are available. | 735 Huntington Ave. | Mission Hill

Tex-Mex