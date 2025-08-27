Why I Sometimes Order Kids’ Meals (Shhh, Don’t Judge)
I hit restaurants thinking of apps and small plates. I’m all about saving money. I like to snack smart. Mostly I stick to apps. It’s cheaper. Portion control? Nailed it.
But occasionally I cave. And order a kids’ meal. Yep. A mini burger sometimes wins. It’s budget-friendly. And not too much food. Two birds. One stone.
Guess what? I’m not alone. Nearly 44% of adults admit to ordering off the kids’ menu, according to a recent Lightspeed survey. They cite smaller portions, simpler choices, and, of course, lower prices.
Here’s the kicker: Producer Aaron always orders kids’ meals. Why? He claims it saves money and tames portion size. Twofer! I like that logic. Genius, really.
Now, why are adults running out on restaurants these days? Lightspeed asked 1,000 U.S. diners. About a third said they walked out—because of long waits. And around 40% wouldn’t return after rude service. Cold meals, sticky menus—they’d do better on Tinder Lightspeed.
So. Where do I stand? Mostly on apps and starter plates. It’s cheap. It’s chill. And if I’m feeling frugal—and maybe a little kid-like? Cue the mini-mac and cheese. Or a tiny burger with a side of nostalgia.
Feeling fancy? I might go big. But mostly, I’m there for the snacks. And laughs. Just like Producer Aaron—but with less managerial pressure.
In summary? Save money. Control portions. Keep it fun. And every so often, embrace the kid inside. Who knew being an adult could feel so... kid-ish?