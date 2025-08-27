ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Why I Sometimes Order Kids’ Meals (Shhh, Don’t Judge)

Kids’ meals for adults? I hit restaurants thinking of apps and small plates. I’m all about saving money. I like to snack smart. Mostly I stick to apps. It’s cheaper….

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Kids

Little happy preschool girl with a large stack of pancakes and raspberries for breakfast. Positive child eating healthy homemade food in the morning

Kids' meals for adults?

I hit restaurants thinking of apps and small plates. I’m all about saving money. I like to snack smart. Mostly I stick to apps. It’s cheaper. Portion control? Nailed it.

But occasionally I cave. And order a kids’ meal. Yep. A mini burger sometimes wins. It’s budget-friendly. And not too much food. Two birds. One stone.

Guess what? I’m not alone. Nearly 44% of adults admit to ordering off the kids’ menu, according to a recent Lightspeed survey. They cite smaller portions, simpler choices, and, of course, lower prices.

Here’s the kicker: Producer Aaron always orders kids’ meals. Why? He claims it saves money and tames portion size. Twofer! I like that logic. Genius, really.

Now, why are adults running out on restaurants these days? Lightspeed asked 1,000 U.S. diners. About a third said they walked out—because of long waits. And around 40% wouldn’t return after rude service. Cold meals, sticky menus—they’d do better on Tinder Lightspeed.

So. Where do I stand? Mostly on apps and starter plates. It’s cheap. It’s chill. And if I’m feeling frugal—and maybe a little kid-like? Cue the mini-mac and cheese. Or a tiny burger with a side of nostalgia.

Feeling fancy? I might go big. But mostly, I’m there for the snacks. And laughs. Just like Producer Aaron—but with less managerial pressure.

In summary? Save money. Control portions. Keep it fun. And every so often, embrace the kid inside. Who knew being an adult could feel so... kid-ish?

Kidskids mealsrestaurants
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect