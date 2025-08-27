Little happy preschool girl with a large stack of pancakes and raspberries for breakfast. Positive child eating healthy homemade food in the morning

Kids' meals for adults?

I hit restaurants thinking of apps and small plates. I’m all about saving money. I like to snack smart. Mostly I stick to apps. It’s cheaper. Portion control? Nailed it.

But occasionally I cave. And order a kids’ meal. Yep. A mini burger sometimes wins. It’s budget-friendly. And not too much food. Two birds. One stone.

Guess what? I’m not alone. Nearly 44% of adults admit to ordering off the kids’ menu, according to a recent Lightspeed survey. They cite smaller portions, simpler choices, and, of course, lower prices.

Here’s the kicker: Producer Aaron always orders kids’ meals. Why? He claims it saves money and tames portion size. Twofer! I like that logic. Genius, really.

Now, why are adults running out on restaurants these days? Lightspeed asked 1,000 U.S. diners. About a third said they walked out—because of long waits. And around 40% wouldn’t return after rude service. Cold meals, sticky menus—they’d do better on Tinder Lightspeed.

So. Where do I stand? Mostly on apps and starter plates. It’s cheap. It’s chill. And if I’m feeling frugal—and maybe a little kid-like? Cue the mini-mac and cheese. Or a tiny burger with a side of nostalgia.

Feeling fancy? I might go big. But mostly, I’m there for the snacks. And laughs. Just like Producer Aaron—but with less managerial pressure.