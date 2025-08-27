Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 29-August 31
Boston closes the month of August with a thrilling weekend of entertainment, culture, and sports. The weekend includes a special theme night as the Red Sox take on the Pirates, stand-up comedian Will Noonan, and the First Annual Asian Night Market. Other highlights this weekend include the Boston Jazz Festival, the SoWa Open Market, and the Essence HBCU Classic, showcasing the city's commitment to community, creativity, and celebration.
Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- What: Major League Baseball action between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.
- Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $60
The Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates with three special promotions lined up at Fenway Park. On Friday, Pokémon GO Night offers themed fun and exclusive giveaways for fans. Saturday highlights the Cabo Verde Celebration, honoring the culture and heritage of the island nation with music and festivities. On Sunday, kids get the opportunity to run the bases after the game, making it an unforgettable family experience.
Will Noonan
- What: Comedian Will Noonan
- When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston
- Cost: $40.46
Will Noonan, named Boston's Best Comedian by The Improper Bostonian, is a stand-up favorite across New England. Known to many as "The Honda Guy" from his popular TV and radio commercials, Noonan also gained fans nationwide for his role in the Netflix film "The Sleepover." He delivers performances that connect with diverse audiences using his trademark sharp wit. Attendees must be at least 16 years old with a parent or guardian and over 21 to drink, with a valid U.S. ID or passport required at the door.
Harvard Square Asian Night Market
- What: First annual family-friendly celebration of Asian culture, food, and entertainment
- When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Brattle Square, Cambridge
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
The first Harvard Square Asian Night Market kicks off in Cambridge, celebrating an evening of food, culture, and entertainment. This family-friendly festival is free and will bring Brattle Square alive with an authentic Asian night market that focuses on food and community. This event will include Asian food trucks, artisan vendors, and a lively beer garden. Guests will be entertained and delighted by cultural performances, a karaoke contest (with cash prizes), celebrity DJs, carnival games, and a basketball shootout.
Other Events
The Boston weekend events in late August blend music, culture, and community. From the smooth sounds of live jazz to the vibrant creativity of local makers and the excitement of college football, the city offers something for everyone:
- Boston Jazz Festival: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m. at Maritime Park, 600 D St., Boston
- SoWa Open Market: Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (recurring event) at SoWa Boston, 530 Harrison Ave., Boston
- The Essence HBCU Classic — Morehouse College vs. Johnson C. Smith University: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 4 p.m. at Harvard Stadium, 79 N. Harvard St., Allston