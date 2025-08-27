Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 29-August 31

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 27: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Jarren Duran #16 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Boston closes the month of August with a thrilling weekend of entertainment, culture, and sports. The weekend includes a special theme night as the Red Sox take on the Pirates, stand-up comedian Will Noonan, and the First Annual Asian Night Market. Other highlights this weekend include the Boston Jazz Festival, the SoWa Open Market, and the Essence HBCU Classic, showcasing the city's commitment to community, creativity, and celebration.

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

What: Major League Baseball action between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates

Major League Baseball action between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 1:35 p.m. Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $60

The Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates with three special promotions lined up at Fenway Park. On Friday, Pokémon GO Night offers themed fun and exclusive giveaways for fans. Saturday highlights the Cabo Verde Celebration, honoring the culture and heritage of the island nation with music and festivities. On Sunday, kids get the opportunity to run the bases after the game, making it an unforgettable family experience.

Will Noonan

What: Comedian Will Noonan

Comedian Will Noonan When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston

Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston Cost: $40.46

Will Noonan, named Boston's Best Comedian by The Improper Bostonian, is a stand-up favorite across New England. Known to many as "The Honda Guy" from his popular TV and radio commercials, Noonan also gained fans nationwide for his role in the Netflix film "The Sleepover." He delivers performances that connect with diverse audiences using his trademark sharp wit. Attendees must be at least 16 years old with a parent or guardian and over 21 to drink, with a valid U.S. ID or passport required at the door.

Harvard Square Asian Night Market

What: First annual family-friendly celebration of Asian culture, food, and entertainment

First annual family-friendly celebration of Asian culture, food, and entertainment When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m. Where: Brattle Square, Cambridge

Brattle Square, Cambridge Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The first Harvard Square Asian Night Market kicks off in Cambridge, celebrating an evening of food, culture, and entertainment. This family-friendly festival is free and will bring Brattle Square alive with an authentic Asian night market that focuses on food and community. This event will include Asian food trucks, artisan vendors, and a lively beer garden. Guests will be entertained and delighted by cultural performances, a karaoke contest (with cash prizes), celebrity DJs, carnival games, and a basketball shootout.

Other Events