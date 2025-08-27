Are Americans Getting Braver About Excessive Tipping?

It seems that every business transaction that you make that requires you to pay for something you will see a tip jar. Maybe you're asked to leave a percentage of your purchase on your card when they show you the bill. It has gotten so out of hand that Americans are getting braver about excessive tipping.

What led to this tipping craze? It used to be you would tip at a restaurant or bar exclusively. Now you are asked to leave a tip at your morning coffee stop and even your local bakery. Sure, a lot of these places have always had a tip jar that you would drop you spare change into, but now you don't use as cash as much.

We all get antsy when the clerk runs your card through the machine and either turns it around for you to choose a tip option of either 18,20, 22 or even 25 percent. Of course, you can bravely opt for the "no tip" option and hope that you are not given the proverbial stink eye.

It's not just the sheer amount of tipping that we are asked to do now, it's the amount you're expected to tip that has us starting to ask questions. Is it okay to constantly hit the "no tip" option and walk away with our heads up or is there a certain amount of "guilt tip" involved?

We have reached the "tipping point" on excessive tips

In 2025, Americans are feeling less pressured to “guilt tip” compared to previous years, according to a new survey. The average respondent reported spending $283 annually on tips they didn’t want to give due to social pressure, down from $453 in 2024 – a 38% decrease.

The monthly “guilt tipping” average dropped from 6.3 times in 2024 to 4.2 times in 2025. While some still feel compelled to over-tip, nearly half say they rarely or never do so out of pressure. The rising cost of living has led 41% to reduce their tips, and over a fifth now tip less across the board.

However, many still aim to support workers, with 32% tipping more for that reason. Businesses paying employees more instead of relying on tips is favored by 78% of respondents.