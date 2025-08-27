ContestsEvents
Are Americans Getting Braver About Excessive Tipping?

It seems that every business transaction that you make that requires you to pay for something you will see a tip jar. Maybe you’re asked to leave a percentage of…

Bob Bronson
It seems that every business transaction that you make that requires you to pay for something you will see a tip jar. Maybe you're asked to leave a percentage of your purchase on your card when they show you the bill. It has gotten so out of hand that Americans are getting braver about excessive tipping.

What led to this tipping craze? It used to be you would tip at a restaurant or bar exclusively. Now you are asked to leave a tip at your morning coffee stop and even your local bakery. Sure, a lot of these places have always had a tip jar that you would drop you spare change into, but now you don't use as cash as much.

We all get antsy when the clerk runs your card through the machine and either turns it around for you to choose a tip option of either 18,20, 22 or even 25 percent. Of course, you can bravely opt for the "no tip" option and hope that you are not given the proverbial stink eye.

It's not just the sheer amount of tipping that we are asked to do now, it's the amount you're expected to tip that has us starting to ask questions. Is it okay to constantly hit the "no tip" option and walk away with our heads up or is there a certain amount of "guilt tip" involved?

We have reached the "tipping point" on excessive tips

In 2025, Americans are feeling less pressured to “guilt tip” compared to previous years, according to a new survey. The average respondent reported spending $283 annually on tips they didn’t want to give due to social pressure, down from $453 in 2024 – a 38% decrease.

The monthly “guilt tipping” average dropped from 6.3 times in 2024 to 4.2 times in 2025. While some still feel compelled to over-tip, nearly half say they rarely or never do so out of pressure. The rising cost of living has led 41% to reduce their tips, and over a fifth now tip less across the board.

However, many still aim to support workers, with 32% tipping more for that reason. Businesses paying employees more instead of relying on tips is favored by 78% of respondents. (Talker Research)

So the next time you don't feel as though the exchange wasn't "tip worthy" don't be afraid to opt out. A lot of your fellow Americans are too.

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
