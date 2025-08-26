Peanut the Turtle Proves Why We Still Need Scissors

Peanut the turtle just turned 41. And yes, she had a birthday party. At a nature center in Missouri. Balloons, cake, the works.

Now, if you’re thinking, “Peanut? Why Peanut?” it’s not because she’s salty and delicious. It’s because she looks like one. Back in the ‘80s, poor Peanut swam through a plastic six-pack ring. It got stuck around her middle, and her shell grew in a very… unconventional way. Think turtle hourglass.

But here’s the thing: Peanut survived. Thrived, actually. She’s become a living PSA about why litter is the absolute worst. And now, decades later, she’s basically the Beyoncé of turtles.

The EPA stepped in after stories like Peanut’s went public. They made sure six-pack rings have to be degradable. Which sounds great, right? Except “degradable” is just a fancy way of saying, “Eh, give it a couple months in the sun, maybe it’ll break down.” Meanwhile, some poor turtle is out there speed-dating a six-pack ring.

That’s why I still cut those plastic rings. Every. Single. Time. Doesn’t matter if it’s soda, beer, or some off-brand seltzer. I whip out the scissors and go full Edward Scissorhands. Because in the back of my mind, if I don’t, all ocean life - especially turtles - will collapse immediately. Seagulls will fall from the sky. Dolphins will form a union. David Attenborough will personally show up at my house and shame me.

So, happy birthday, Peanut. Thanks for the reminder that tiny things—like a careless toss of plastic—can literally reshape a life. And also thanks for keeping me terrified enough to keep cutting those rings like my scissors are saving the world.