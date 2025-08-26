Southwest Will Start Charging “Plus Size” Passengers For 2 Seats In 2026

As if flying isn't stressful enough for flyers, Southwest Airlines is about to make it more for Plus Size flyers.

Southwest Airlines has announced a new policy for 2026 that will require plus-size passengers who “encroach upon the neighboring seat” to purchase an additional ticket.

Will not sit well with people that are considered plus size. So now you have doubled the price of your flight. And with the high cost of airline tickets, that is going to pinch a lot of wallets.

The sad truth is that the obesity rate in America is higher than it has ever been. This obviously means that this new plus size rule will affect a high percentage of us.

Two seats for one



You have to wonder how is this supposed to work? Do you purchase your extra seat prior to boarding or will you be I'd at the gate. We can't imagine that would work because Southwest is now going to have assigned seating. Which means that you would have to purchase the ticket prior to boarding.



Does this mean as you are booking your flight? You will be asked if you will need additional room because you are plus size? We would assume that Southwest airlines will have to offer these seats for folks who previously either squeezed under one or bought two just for the extra room.



Big changes are coming

Previously, these passengers could either buy an extra seat in advance and receive a refund or request an extra seat at the airport without charge. However, under the new policy, refunds for the additional seat may not be guaranteed.