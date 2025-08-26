Southwest Will Start Charging “Plus Size” Passengers For 2 Seats In 2026

ContestsEvents
Southwest Airlines has announced a new policy for 2026 that…

Bob Bronson
As if flying isn't stressful enough for flyers, Southwest Airlines is about to make it more for Plus Size flyers.

Southwest Airlines has announced a new policy for 2026 that will require plus-size passengers who “encroach upon the neighboring seat” to purchase an additional ticket.
Will not sit well with people that are considered plus size. So now you have doubled the price of your flight. And with the high cost of airline tickets, that is going to pinch a lot of wallets.

The sad truth is that the obesity rate in America is higher than it has ever been. This obviously means that this new plus size rule will affect a high percentage of us.

Two seats for one


You have to wonder how is this supposed to work? Do you purchase your extra seat prior to boarding or will you be I’d at the gate. We can’t imagine that would work because Southwest is now going to have assigned seating. Which means that you would have to purchase the ticket prior to boarding.

Does this mean as you are booking your flight? You will be asked if you will need additional room because you are plus size? We would assume that Southwest airlines will have to offer these seats for folks who previously either squeezed under one or bought two just for the extra room.

Big changes are coming

Previously, these passengers could either buy an extra seat in advance and receive a refund or request an extra seat at the airport without charge. However, under the new policy, refunds for the additional seat may not be guaranteed.

Passengers must now request a refund within 90 days, ensure the flight is not sold out, and buy the extra ticket at the same fare as their original seat. While some social media users support the change, others express discontent over the struggling airline’s previous alterations, such as the elimination of the “two bags fly free” policy and the shift to assigned seating. (Story URL)

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
