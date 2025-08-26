ContestsEvents
One In Three Employees Have Dated A Co-Worker

Bob Bronson
Sure a lot of people want a job that allows them to work remotely but, it does make dating a co-worker much more challenging. Let's face it, as nice as it is to work from home most days, it can get a little tedious and lonely if the only face you see is on Zoom or Teams.

Many advantages to dating someone that you work with because you can learn a lot about somebody from 9 to 5. For instance, you can see how this person gets along with others at work. Are they a team player and part of the people who take their work seriously but enjoy the company of others?
Are they loaners who prefer to work by themselves? Maybe they are extremely motivated and want to get ahead. Either way, when you spend upwards of 40 hours a week with a person, you learn a lot about them.

It’s funny because on our show, there are three of us, my cohost Lauren met her husband Dave at their previous job working for the Boston Herald. I met my wife Carolyn working at a radio station back in the late 80s and early 90s. Our producer, Aaron didn’t meet his wife at work, he met her online during the Covid lockdowns.

That makes two out of three of us meeting someone and dating someone at work. Which goes along with a new survey that says exactly that.

Go to work and get a mate?

Research from Mount Royal University found that 1 in 3 Canadian employees have dated a colleague. Younger workers aged 18 to 34 reported the highest rates at 41%. Similar trends appear in the U.S. and U.K., where 18% of partnered respondents met their significant other at work. While such relationships can boost job satisfaction and teamwork, they may also cause issues like favoritism or trust concerns, especially with power imbalances.

Canada has no laws banning consensual workplace relationships, but employers must ensure a respectful environment. Many companies have policies on disclosure and supervisor-subordinate relationships.

Nearly half of Canadian employees in workplace relationships keep them secret, often from management. Experts recommend understanding workplace policies and setting boundaries to protect both careers and relationships. 

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
