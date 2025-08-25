These Vegetables Can Cut Your Risk Of Colon Cancer

We all know that we should be eating more vegetables for overall health concerns, but now we know of certain ones that can help you stave off colon cancer.

When your mother constantly told you to eat your vegetables, her intuition was spot on. It is intuitive to us that the more non-processed food we eat, the healthier we will be.

Unfortunately, the modern standard American diet or SAD it is called is actually in pretty sad shape. In the past 50 years our obesity rate has sword. If you don’t believe it, all you have to do is look at the photographs from the pre-1990s era.

What you will notice immediately is how thin people were, and how rare it was to see an obese person. Now that is totally flipped on its head, seeing a thin person is a rare thing now.

How did we get here? It’s a combination of a lot of things. Primarily we have an over abundance of food choices and so many restaurants competing for our dollars. It used to be a rare thing to go out to dinner back in the day.

Now most of us go to a restaurant, fast food place, or take out at least two or three times a week. When we let other people cook our food, we don’t always know what goes into it, and it might not be as healthy as you would like. If we’re being honest, most of us aren’t going to these places to get healthy vegetables.

Eat these 5 vegetables regularly