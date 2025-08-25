ContestsEvents
These Vegetables Can Cut Your Risk Of Colon Cancer

We all know that we should be eating more vegetables for overall health concerns, but now we know of certain ones that can help you stave off colon cancer.

When your mother constantly told you to eat your vegetables, her intuition was spot on. It is intuitive to us that the more non-processed food we eat, the healthier we will be.

Unfortunately, the modern standard American diet or SAD it is called is actually in pretty sad shape. In the past 50 years our obesity rate has sword. If you don’t believe it, all you have to do is look at the photographs from the pre-1990s era.

What you will notice immediately is how thin people were, and how rare it was to see an obese person. Now that is totally flipped on its head, seeing a thin person is a rare thing now.
How did we get here? It’s a combination of a lot of things. Primarily we have an over abundance of food choices and so many restaurants competing for our dollars. It used to be a rare thing to go out to dinner back in the day.
Now most of us go to a restaurant, fast food place, or take out at least two or three times a week. When we let other people cook our food, we don’t always know what goes into it, and it might not be as healthy as you would like. If we’re being honest, most of us aren’t going to these places to get healthy vegetables.

Eat these 5 vegetables regularly

A new Chinese study suggests eating 40 to 60 grams of cruciferous vegetables daily can cut colon cancer risk by 20% to 26%.
These vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage, contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may prevent cancer.
Researchers reviewed 17 studies involving 640,000 people, finding those who ate the most cruciferous veggies had a 20% lower risk than those who ate the least.
Benefits plateau at 60 grams—about half a cup of chopped broccoli. Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of death, with nearly 53,000 expected U.S. deaths this year. Experts recommend exercise, healthy weight, no smoking, and screenings starting at age 45. (NY Post)

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
