‘The Five-Star Weekend,’ Starring Jennifer Garner, to Begin Filming in Nantucket
Nantucket will soon serve as the backdrop for a television series production.
The Nantucket Select Board approved a filming permit for an upcoming TV show based on a popular Elin Hilderbrand novel during the board's Aug. 20 meeting. The Peacock streaming series The Five-Star Weekend will tape on Nantucket between Sept. 10 and Oct. 2, according to production documents filed with the town.
Actress Jennifer Garner will star as Hollis Shaw, the series' main character, Hilderbrand announced in a Facebook post.
According to a Cape Cod Times report, The Five-Star Weekend location manager Greg Chiodo stated in a letter to the select board that filming days will be more than 12 hours long. On many of these days, filming will start before 7 a.m. and go past 10 p.m., he said.
The Cape Cod Times announced the following dates, times, and locations for filming:
Filming beginning at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 10: 151 Wauwiner Road
- Sept. 11: Hatch's
- Sept. 12, 15, and 16: 45 Eel Point Road
- Sept. 22: 67 Main St.
- Sept. 23: Cru
- Sept. 24: Outside Bank of America on Main Street
- Sept. 25: 26 Easy St.
Filming beginning at 11 p.m.
- Sept. 18, 19, and 20: 45 Eel Point Road
- Sept. 26: From Pump Square to Centre Street, Broadway, Front Street, Elbow Lane, Sconset Foot Bridge, and Ocean Avenue
- Sept. 27: Boat Basin
- Sept. 30: Hy-Line
- Oct. 1: Mid-Island Stop & Shop
- Oct. 2: Chicken Box
Several streets at the following locations will be closed completely:
- Sept. 22: Main Street between Pleasant and Pine streets (6 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
- Sept. 23: New Whale Street (8 a.m. to noon)
- Sept. 23: Martin's Lane (noon to 5 p.m.)
- Sept. 24: Centre Street from Main Street to Rose Lane (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.)
- Sept. 24: Union Street Extension from Cambridge to India streets and India Street between Federal and North Water streets (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Sept. 25: Oak Street between South Beach Street Extension and Easy Street (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.)
- Oct. 2: Dave Street (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.)