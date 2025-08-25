‘The Five-Star Weekend,’ Starring Jennifer Garner, to Begin Filming in Nantucket

Nantucket will soon serve as the backdrop for a television series production.

The Nantucket Select Board approved a filming permit for an upcoming TV show based on a popular Elin Hilderbrand novel during the board's Aug. 20 meeting. The Peacock streaming series The Five-Star Weekend will tape on Nantucket between Sept. 10 and Oct. 2, according to production documents filed with the town.

Actress Jennifer Garner will star as Hollis Shaw, the series' main character, Hilderbrand announced in a Facebook post.

According to a Cape Cod Times report, The Five-Star Weekend location manager Greg Chiodo stated in a letter to the select board that filming days will be more than 12 hours long. On many of these days, filming will start before 7 a.m. and go past 10 p.m., he said.

The Cape Cod Times announced the following dates, times, and locations for filming:

Filming beginning at 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: 151 Wauwiner Road

Sept. 11: Hatch's

Sept. 12, 15, and 16: 45 Eel Point Road

Sept. 22: 67 Main St.

Sept. 23: Cru

Sept. 24: Outside Bank of America on Main Street

Sept. 25: 26 Easy St.

Filming beginning at 11 p.m.

Sept. 18, 19, and 20: 45 Eel Point Road

Sept. 26: From Pump Square to Centre Street, Broadway, Front Street, Elbow Lane, Sconset Foot Bridge, and Ocean Avenue

Sept. 27: Boat Basin

Sept. 30: Hy-Line

Oct. 1: Mid-Island Stop & Shop

Oct. 2: Chicken Box

Several streets at the following locations will be closed completely: