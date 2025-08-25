Skating Club of Boston Holds 5K in Memory of Plane Collision Victims

On Thursday, Aug. 21, The Skating Club of Boston held a Frozen 5K on and off the ice to honor six members from the club who died during a mid-air plane collision in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29. These individuals are Evgenia, Vadim, Christine, Spencer, Jin, and Jinn, according to The Skating Club of Boston's website.

The Frozen 5K was held at the Tenley E. Albright Performance Center in Norwood. According to an ABC 6 News Providence report, participants skated on the ice or walked off-ice around the mezzanine in a display of solidarity and support for the event's fundraising mission.

The Frozen 5K helped raise money for the Always Champions Foundation. This foundation is currently working to create two scholarships, including one in memory of Barrington, Rhode Island's resident Spencer Lane, who died on board the plane with his mother Christine.