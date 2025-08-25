Shrekking: When Dating Down Still Blows Up in Your Face

Two young women at a bar who don`t want to be harassed.

Ever dated someone you weren’t attracted to because you thought, “Well… at least they’ll be nice”? Welcome to Shrekking.

It’s the new dating term making the rounds. And it’s brutal. Basically, you “date down” thinking you’ll score points in the kindness department. But nope. You end up with someone who’s unattractive and still a jerk.

The name comes from our favorite swamp-dweller, Shrek. Except in the movie, Shrek’s not mean. He’s actually kind of sweet. Fiona takes a chance on an ogre and it works out.

Real life? Not so much.

Here’s the deal: People assume if someone isn’t exactly “hot,” they’ll try harder to be a decent human. Spoiler alert: Some people are just mean, no matter what they look like. You can’t count on a crooked smile or a receding hairline to deliver empathy. Sometimes you just get bad vibes and halitosis.

And let’s be real— shrekking happens both ways. Women can absolutely Shrek you too. But, as usual, the internet loves pointing at dudes. Probably because sitcoms have been shoving the “hot wife + schlubby husband” formula down our throats for decades.

A dating coach told USA Today that this isn’t new. People have always pushed looks lower on the list. Sometimes attraction grows. Sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes you’re just stuck listening to a guy explain crypto while he spits chicken wing sauce in your direction.

The moral? Stop assuming “ugly equals nice.” Don’t date down because you think it’s a personality hack. That quiet guy with the wonky eye might actually be the rudest human alive. And the hot guy at the bar? Shockingly, he might not be Satan in designer jeans.