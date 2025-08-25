Providence Prepares for Free Three-Day Sci-Fi Art and Cosplay Event Aug. 29

Prepare to be transported to a world of science fiction art and cosplay energy during the Amazing Art Expo. The free, three-day sci-fi cosplay and art event will descend on the Hilton Downtown Providence hotel from Friday, Aug. 29, to Sunday, Aug. 31.

During the event, visitors can explore artwork and creations from popular sci-fi hits like Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter. Many pieces of art will be available for customization and purchase.

On Saturday, Aug. 30, a cosplay contest will take place. Attendees are invited to dress as characters such as Jedi, monsters, superheroes, and witches. Members of the audience will be encouraged to vote for their favorites, with prizes being awarded.

Hours for the expo are:

Friday, Aug. 29: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31: noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets for free general admission are available online, and VIP tickets are available for $18.24 (includes fees), which grant ticketholders early admission at 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.