4 New Restaurants to Enhance Boston’s Ever-Evolving Dining Scene

Boston's culinary community keeps evolving with fresh spots for dining in the city. From quick bites to upscale dining, the following four new additions enhance the flavor profile of Greater Boston's food scene.

Amelia's Cluck & Smash

Amelia's Taqueria has rebranded one of its restaurants as Amelia's Cluck & Smash. Located near Northeastern University, this Amelia's location has shifted its menu from Tex-Mex to chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, and Kayem all-beef hot dogs.

Location: 309 Huntington Ave., Fenway-Kenmore

Bakey

Inside the busy byways of Faneuil Hall, Bakey brings its sweet treats to customers at its fifth location in the Greater Boston area. The Israeli-owned bakery turns out warm, twisted babka, a rich bread swirled with chocolate, studded with almonds, or filled with tart raspberry.

Location: 299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, downtown Boston

Nine

At the historic site, which once housed No. 9 Park, Barbara Lynch's popular fine-dining establishment, Nine makes its mark with French-European dishes and what might be the city's largest gin selection. Under the direction of restaurateur Allan Rodriguez, the kitchen staff at Nine creates sumptuous dishes, while bartenders mix drinks from hundreds of spirits that line the walls of the bar.

Location: 9 Park Street Place, Beacon Hill

Roger's Fish and Chips

At Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal A, Legal Sea Foods' former owner, Roger Berkowitz, starts fresh. His new spot, Roger's Fish and Chips, will serve crispy fried clams and steaming bowls of chowder. Travelers can grab quick bites or sit down to enjoy a fresh lobster roll. This new eatery is set to open in October.