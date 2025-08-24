Win Simple Plan Tickets All Week Long!

Simple Plan is coming to Boston, and WROR wants to send you to the show.

Monday through Thursday of this week, tune in to 105.7 WROR to hear the daily code word for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Simple Plan live at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 29th. When you hear the code word, just enter it below and click “Submit” — it’s that easy.

Whether you’ve been a fan since “Perfect” first hit the radio or just love the energy of a great live show, this is your chance to experience Simple Plan up close in one of Boston’s most iconic music venues.

Code words will be announced at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm.

You’ll hear the code word on-air, and once you have it, all that’s left to do is register to win below. We’re giving away tickets every day this week, so keep listening and keep entering.

Simple Plan. August 29. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. You and a friend could be there — and it starts with a single code word.